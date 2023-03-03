Businesses slam central bank’s 300bps hike in policy rate

KARACHI: Businesses on Thursday slammed the 300 basis points increase in the central bank’s policy rate, which according to them would devastate the fragile business sector of the country and result in shut down of industry.

The business community said this “is simply dropping a bomb on the industry and businesses”, as 20 percent interest rate would push them to “put a lock on their factories”.

Business community representatives said that with such a high interest rate, the industry would lose any competitive edge, and would fail to produce and sell products in both, domestic and international markets.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh told The News that after the three percent raise, real interest rate would be above 22 percent by including the bank margins.

“Industry can’t run in such a high interest regime,” he said, and added that this devastating act came at a time when industry was already suffering from multiple problems, especially non opening of letters of credit.

He pointed out that hikes in the policy rate appear redundant globally as the recent inflationary spirals were mainly induced by supply-side factors.

“Inflation in Pakistan appears more entrenched, which mainly stems from substantial exchange rate depreciation, unprecedented hike in international commodity prices, multiple rounds of hikes in energy tariffs, and other prescribed measures under the IMF programme,” he said.

The FPCCI president also raised questions over policy rate efficacy in curbing inflation and said that problems further multiplied after massive rupee depreciation.

The SBP’s approach to tame inflation by increasing the policy rate had turned out futile and had adversely impacted the economy, deteriorated the fiscal equation of the country, and hit hard the already struggling business community.

He said that pre-conditions for completion of the 9th review for the resumption of the IMF programme are expected to fuel inflation further, which “can't be tackled through levering policy rates”.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz Ur Rehman also criticised the move of the central bank to increase the policy rate. “Now, only handing over of keys of industries to SBP has been left as such

high rate of interest would close down the operations of major industries,” he added.

Rehman said that dollar appreciation and now the policy rate would push the cost of business of industry so much that it would not be able to operate any more. People would now invest in banks to reap the benefits of high interest rate and no investment would come to the real sector of the economy.