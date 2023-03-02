Suo motu case ‘wholly unjustified’, observe two dissenting judges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the president to consult with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and announce the date for general polls in Punjab besides asking the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to announce elections in his province.

The directives were issued in a 3-2 split verdict given by a five-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

The judges that opposed the verdict were Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

As per the dissenting note, the judges were of the view that the suo motu case was not admissible under Article 184/3, and the apex court should not use its authority under the article in such cases.

In the dissenting note, the two opposing judges termed the suo motu proceedings “wholly unjustified in the mode and manner they were taken up under Article 184(3) of the Constitution”. They said that the suo motu notice had been initiated with “undue haste”.

In their dissenting notes, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail held that the suo motu Case No.1 of 2023 and the two petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, in the light of the principles settled in Manzoor Ilahi and Benzair Bhutto do not constitute a fit case to exercise the extraordinary original jurisdiction of the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and are thus not maintainable as the same constitutional and legal issues seeking the same relief are pending and being deliberated upon by the respective provincial high courts in Lahore and Peshawar, without there being any inordinate delay in the conduct of the proceedings before them.

Both the SC judges held that there was no justification to invoke the apex court’s extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 184(3) to initiate suo motu proceedings or entertain petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, as a single bench of the Lahore High Court had already decided the matter in favour of the petitioner vide judgment dated 10.02.2023 and the said judgment is still in the field.

Similarly, both the judges noted that the intra court appeals (ICAs) filed against the LHC judgment were pending before a division bench of the high court, while none of the said petitioners approached the Supreme Court under Article 185(3) of the Constitution.

“Once a constitutional issue is pending before a provincial high court, keeping in view the federal structure of our Constitution, the autonomy and independence of the apex provincial constitutional court should not be readily interfered with rather be supported to strengthen the provincial autonomy and avoid undermining the autonomy of the provincial constitutional courts,” the two judges maintained.

They further held that there was no inordinate delay in the proceedings pending before the high courts, adding that the SC proceedings had unnecessarily delayed the matter before the high courts. “However, considering the importance of the matter we expect that the respective high courts shall decide the matters pending before them within three working days from today [Wednesday].”

They observed that such matters should best be resolved by Parliament.

“We, therefore, agree with the orders dated 23.02.2023 passed by our learned brothers, Yahya Afridi and Athar Minallah, and dismiss the present constitution petitions and drop the suo motu proceedings,” Justice Mansoor and Justice Jamal concluded.