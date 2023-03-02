Ex-caretaker minister terms his removal illegal

PESHAWAR: Former KP caretaker minister Khushdil Khan Malik on Wednesday declared the summary from the chief secretary about his de-nomination as illegal and unlawful, saying legal procedures were not followed in his removal from the cabinet.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he alleged that the chief secretary had initiated an illegal summary for removing him from the caretaker cabinet.

Khushdil said besides the summary of the chief secretary, the advice of the caretaker chief minister and approval of the governor were also illegal and unlawful.

“They didn’t follow the law and legal procedures to de-notify me from the cabinet. Even if you want to expel Naib Qasid from his job, you have to follow legal procedures and issue him a show cause notice and chargesheet, but here you are removing a minister who has taken oath of his responsibility, he is an honourable person and another honourable person took action against him,” he explained.

Khushdil Khan said after taking the oath, he remained busy in caring for his ailing mother who died later and in the meantime some of the people were planning his de-nomination.

He said he had challenged his unlawful de-notification in the Peshawar High Court on the advice of his friends among the lawyer community but the court rejected his plea.

Khushdil Khan said he had no intention of staying in power but it really hurt him the way this whole situation was orchestrated.