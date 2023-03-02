Water filtration plants inaugurated in Bara

BARA: The district administration inaugurated two water filtration plants with the collaboration of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Bara tehsil in Khyber district.

The district administration, the UNDP and the USAID also launched construction and maintenance of wash schemes in 30 markets in Bara.

A ceremony was held in Bara in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Abdul Haseeb, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aimal Khan, Tehsil Chairman Mufti Kafeel, UNDP team and local elders participated.

Speaking at a ceremony, Additional Commissioner Khyber Abdul Haseeb said that wash schemes and water filtration plants were being constructed to facilitate the people.

He added that these activities would improve cleanliness in the commercial centres and provide basic facilities including clean water supply to residents and customers.

He said that more than 85,000 people of Bara, an area affected by extremism, would benefit from the projects.

The official said the main goal of UNDP and other authorities was to provide relief to the people of Bara.

The local elders thanked the government and the partner organizations for launching the projects.