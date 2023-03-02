1,500 trucks cleared for Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: An official here on Wednesday said that they had cleared 1,500 trucks loaded with different export goods at Torkham border in the past three days.
National Logistics Cell (NLC) spokesman Mushtaq Ahmad said hundreds of trucks loaded with export goods were stranded at Torkham border due to its closure for six days.
He said the scanner fault was also removed and it was functioning round the clock.
PESHAWAR: Former KP caretaker minister Khushdil Khan Malik on Wednesday declared the summary from the chief secretary...
BARA: The district administration inaugurated two water filtration plants with the collaboration of the United Nations...
PESHAWAR: A senior delegation of the World Bank Pakistan led by Country Director Najy Benhassine visited different...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League leader and special assistant to prime minister Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf on Wednesday...
KOHAT: The district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 owing to tackle the threats of possible acts of...
PESHAWAR: Nine officials of the Central Prison Peshawar were suspended on Wednesday and an inquiry ordered after a...
Comments