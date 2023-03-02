NHA directed to clear Naran-Jalkhad Road soon: CM’s aide

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League leader and special assistant to prime minister Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf on Wednesday said that the federal government had issued directives to the National Highway Authority to clear the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road of snow at the end of this month.

“The government wants to revive the tourism in the Kaghan valley and it could only be possible when the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road would be cleared of snow and landslides,” he told reporters after attending a briefing of various departments here.

General Manager of the National Highway Authority Imtiaz Ahmad earlier briefed the PMLN leader on the progress of his authority’s projects being executed in the Hazara division.

The PM’s aide said that the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, was blocked to all sorts of traffic in November last year after the valley received heavy snowfall and was yet to be cleared to traffic.

“The NHA has given us April as a deadline for clearing Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road to traffic but the prime minister wants the authority to reopen it a month ahead of its previous schedules to facilitate tourists on Eidul Fitr,” Sardar Yousuf said.

He added that the execution of the blacktopping of the same artery launched by PM-N’s previous government was suspended by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government which was resumed and would be completed during the current fiscal year.

“The prime minister had taken notice of the slow pace of the re-carpeting of Karakoram Highway from Qalanderabad (Abbottabad) Shinkiari (Mansehra) and directed NHA to expedite work and now it would also be completed in June this year,” he added.

A delegation from different segments of society also met Sardar Yousuf and apprised him of the problems being faced by transports and commuters owing to the slow pace of the ongoing work on KKH.