Nine officials suspended after prisoner ecape

PESHAWAR: Nine officials of the Central Prison Peshawar were suspended on Wednesday and an inquiry ordered after a prisoner escaped from the facility. An official said that two officers were among the nine suspended officials.
An inquiry committee was constituted to probe as to how the prisoner held in drug cases escaped from the prison.
An alleged drug dealer Saifur Rehman had escaped from prison after his bail was cancelled.
PESHAWAR: Former KP caretaker minister Khushdil Khan Malik on Wednesday declared the summary from the chief secretary...
BARA: The district administration inaugurated two water filtration plants with the collaboration of the United Nations...
LANDIKOTAL: An official here on Wednesday said that they had cleared 1,500 trucks loaded with different export goods...
PESHAWAR: A senior delegation of the World Bank Pakistan led by Country Director Najy Benhassine visited different...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League leader and special assistant to prime minister Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf on Wednesday...
KOHAT: The district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 owing to tackle the threats of possible acts of...
Comments