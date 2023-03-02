 
close
Thursday March 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Nine officials suspended after prisoner ecape

By Bureau report
March 02, 2023

PESHAWAR: Nine officials of the Central Prison Peshawar were suspended on Wednesday and an inquiry ordered after a prisoner escaped from the facility. An official said that two officers were among the nine suspended officials.

An inquiry committee was constituted to probe as to how the prisoner held in drug cases escaped from the prison.

An alleged drug dealer Saifur Rehman had escaped from prison after his bail was cancelled.

Comments