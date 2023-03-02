WHO to renovate health facilities in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: World Health Organization representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala visited the district health officer’s office in Nowshera in connection with support to be extended to different hospitals of the district.

He met District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Miss Wazir. The WHO representative donated essential medicines and took up the responsibility for the complete renovation of two health facilities destroyed during the last flash floods in the district.

He said that WHO would be providing all the medical equipment, furniture, and other necessary items for these health facilities.

“WHO is already supporting the rehabilitation of 36 healthcare facilities across the province that have been devastated in the last flash floods,” he added.

Later, he inaugurated a nutrition stabilisation centre and clean drinking water filtration plant in Haripur district.

DHO Dr Shoaib while thanking the WHO officials for their extended support said that the support announced would help revamp and provide health services in the district. He said that health services in the district had been compromised during the last flash floods.