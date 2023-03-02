Students throng book fair at GIK

SWABI: A large number of students, academicians and book lovers on Wednesday thronged the first day of a two-day book fair arranged at the Ghulam Ishaq

Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

The fair was organized by the central library of GIK Institute at the new academic block.

GIK Institute Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. The pro-rectors, faculty members and students were also in attendance.

Prof Khalid, who was accompanied by heads of different faculties and departments, visited the stalls.

He took great interest in books on various additions of engineering disciplines and directed the library staff to purchase them.

The book suppliers from Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi have set up their stalls selling books at discounted rates.

Prof Khalid said that through the book fair, they wanted to promote reading culture among the students and such fairs would be organized at GIK Institute in future as well.

Mohammad Riaz, head of GIK Institute library said that a total of 15 leading book suppliers were participating in the fair, showcasing books on a variety of subjects including different disciplines of engineering, management sciences, literature, politics, climate change, earth science, education, information

technology and science fiction.

Mohammad Muneeb, a supplier who came from Karachi, said students in large numbers visited the stalls and purchased the books.

Aima Ahmad, a student of Computer Science Engineering, said the book fairs provided an opportunity to the students to purchase books at discounted rates.