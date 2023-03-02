Road blocked in protest against power cuts

JAMRUD: The protesters here on Wednesday blocked the Pak-Afghan highway against the prolonged loadshedding.

Chanting slogans against the government, the protesters blocked Pak-Afghan highway for traffic, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road. The protest caused inconvenience to the road users.

A protester, Malik Naseer Ahmad said that the residents of Jamrud were provided electricity for two hours in 24 hours from the local gridstation.

He said that the local people had given land for the construction of the gridstation, adding that the government should dismantle it if it was not providing electricity to them. Another protester said that the prolonged power cuts had created the shortage of drinking water while the people were also unable to run their home appliances.