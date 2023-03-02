Owner and manager of drug rehab centre arrested

PESHAWAR: The Excise and Narcotics Control Department on Wednesday arrested the owner and manager of a drug rehabilitation center for allegedly providing drugs to the patients and sexually assaulting the minors. An official of the department said the owner and manager of a rehabilitation center were arrested during a raid in Mandani area of Charsadda district.

The official said 508 grams heroin and 462 gram ice (meth) were recovered from the spot. He said the drugs used to be provided to those admitted in the center.