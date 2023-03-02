Owner and manager of drug rehab centre arrested

PESHAWAR: The Excise and Narcotics Control Department on Wednesday arrested the owner and manager of a drug rehabilitation center for allegedly providing drugs to the patients and sexually assaulting the minors. An official of the department said the owner and manager of a rehabilitation center were arrested during a raid in Mandani area of Charsadda district.
The official said 508 grams heroin and 462 gram ice (meth) were recovered from the spot. He said the drugs used to be provided to those admitted in the center.
PESHAWAR: Former KP caretaker minister Khushdil Khan Malik on Wednesday declared the summary from the chief secretary...
BARA: The district administration inaugurated two water filtration plants with the collaboration of the United Nations...
LANDIKOTAL: An official here on Wednesday said that they had cleared 1,500 trucks loaded with different export goods...
PESHAWAR: A senior delegation of the World Bank Pakistan led by Country Director Najy Benhassine visited different...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League leader and special assistant to prime minister Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf on Wednesday...
KOHAT: The district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 owing to tackle the threats of possible acts of...
Comments