Visitors evince keen interest in ‘Da Sparlee Rangoona’

PESHAWAR: The visitors evinced keen interest in the variety of colourful birds, bouquets and other attractive artwork masterpieces put on display in the exhibition jointly arranged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Bloom Pakistan at Peshawar Service Club on Wednesday.

Dr Parveen Azam, the spouse of KP Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, was the chief guest in the event titled “Da Sparlee Rangoona” or the colours of spring.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parveen Azam stressed the need for collective efforts to make the country clean and green, saying that joint efforts would make life of people healthy and environment friendly. She added that the flowers provided the message of love and peace.

Dr Parveen said that the services of Bloom Pakistan were acknowledged by people of Pakistan for their pro-environmental initiatives. She said that it was the responsibility of all segments of society to protect and preserve heritage in its original form.

She said that the presence of flowers and beautiful plants not only enhanced human spiritual happiness but also played a role in maintaining the temperature.

Participants took keen interest in the variety of colorful birds, bouquets and many other attractive artwork masterpieces put on display in the exhibition. The women artists had made the flowers, leaves and twigs of the plants look more beautiful.