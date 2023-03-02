Teachers seek judicial probe into killing of colleague

PESHAWAR: The Teaching Staff Association of Islamia College, Peshawar, on Wednesday demanded the government to constitute a judicial commission to probe the brutal murder of lecturer Bashir Ahmad so that speedy and fair trial of the incident could be ensured.

They warned of launching a complete strike in all the universities of the province, if the authorities failed to accept their demands.

Addressing a press conference, president of TSA President Dr Izhar Ahmad, who is also provincial president of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), also demanded a Shaheed Package for the bereaved family.

He said that the martyrdom of Bashir Ahmad has caused deep shock and serious unrest among the teaching community.

He added that Bashir Ahmad, who remained a student of the Islamia College, used to teach for 17 years in the institution. He was popular among his colleagues and students for his straightforwardness, excellent teaching skills and brave nature, he added.

He was brutally killed by the watchman of his own institution on February 19.

Dr Izhar criticised the police for sharing half video clips of the CCTV footage to weaken the case and create a negative image in the minds of the people. Similarly, a section of the media published a baseless report to defame the later professor on the day he was brutally murdered, he added.

The media house has published an apology for the baseless report, but the damage already caused could not be undone, he maintained.

Flanked by other office-bearers of the association, the TSA president urged the quarters concerned to include Section 311 and 7-ATA in the FIR against the murder accused as the incident has caused fear and unrest in the educational institutions on the campus.

He said that the matter should be thoroughly probed as to how the accused managed his escape after the brutal act. The security guards of the university should be suspended till the conclusion of the case for their negligence to protect the professor and allegedly facilitating the accused to escape.

The teachers’ representatives stressed that the watchmen in the university should be disarmed as after the sad incident, the sense of insecurity among the inmates of the educational institutions has intensified.

The universities should also undertake medical and psychiatric examinations of all the security guards and watchmen to avert similar happenings in future.

He demanded Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and acting Chief Minister Azam Khan to announce a judicial inquiry into the case so that speedy and fair investigation and trial of the case could be ensured.