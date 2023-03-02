Kidnapped man recovered, accused arrested

HARIPUR: The police have arrested an accused wanted in different criminal cases and recovered an abductee from his captivity after a month, a police official said on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference here, the DPO said that Raja Atta Muhammad of Bajeeda village had, along with two other accomplices, allegedly kidnapped Anas Khan of Muhallah Aminabad on January 21, 2023.
On the complaint of his family, an FIR under section 365, 452, 109/34 of the PPC was registered against the accused, he said, adding, during the investigation, a police party conducted a raid at a house in village Dheri Sikandarpur on February 28 and arrested Raja Ata Muhammad. The police also recovered Anas Khan from his captivity, who was later handed over to the family.
During the investigation, the official said, the accused disclosed the names of his co- accused and the police arrested one of his co- accused later identified as Sidratullah, a resident of Bara in district Khyber and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.
