Pak-Afghan Highway reopens as sit-in ends in Wana

WANA: A protest sit-in, staged by tribesmen in favour of their demands in Raghzai area of Birmal Tehsil in Lower South Waziristan, ended after successful negotiations here on Wednesday.

In the light of the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan, a grand jirga negotiation team of local Ulema, political leaders and tribal elders headed by Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi held talks with the Raghzai Youth Society, which listened to their demands and considered them as genuine problems and accepted their demands at the regional level.

The demands presented by the Raghzai Youth Society included restoration of electricity, starting work on mobile towers, 3G/4G services’ restoration, DSL connection and laying of PTCL lines.

A sit-in was held for the last 11 days in favour of their demands, which were supported by a large number of local political leaders and local people, and the Raghzai Youth Society had also closed the Pak-Afghan highway for all kinds of traffic through the sit-in.

The demands of the Raghzai Youth Society were accepted, after which the sit-in was ended and Pak-Afghan Highway was completely reopened.