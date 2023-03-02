Agri scientists develop local intercropping techs

Islamabad: A team of young Pakistani agricultural scientists at the National Research Centre of Intercropping (NRCI), Islamia University are researching on strip intercropping technologies with the hope to help their country shrink the import bill of food commodities especially soybean, which already is a huge burden on Pakistan’s economy.

It’s remarkable that the ongoing work there originated from their collaboration with China, but has been optimised specially for Pakistan based on the country’s realities, which has been a model of Sino-Pak cooperation in both scientific research and educational exchange. Dr Muhammad Ali Raza, a post-doc who is graduated from Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU), China, has started to promote China’s maize-soybean strip intercropping technology in Pakistan with his professor Yang Wenyu’s support and guidance, which has received good response particularly from local industrialists and progressive farmers in the recent years.

After years of hard work, he has become a productive agronomist and expert in intercropping research in Pakistan. Under the vision of the IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Athar Mahboob, the National Research Centre of Intercropping was inaugurated on August 11, 2021 to introduce strip intercropping technologies in Pakistan’s agriculture to improve crop yields and soil productivity. Now, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza acts as the director of the centre, leading intercropping technology’s popularisation in Pakistan.

To date, the centre has already developed and optimised the Chinese maize-soybean strip intercropping technology according to local conditions, and conducted trials on the wheat-soybean strip intercropping. Moreover, to further enhance resource use efficiency and land productivity from the sugar belt of Pakistan, the centre is working on developing sugarcane-based intercropping systems. Recently, the centre conducted trials of sugarcane- and wheat-based strip intercropping systems including rapeseed, soybean, clover, and chickpea as secondary crops, with developing the intercropping-specific varieties of these crops.

The centre is also conducting research on the different row configurations, particularly the wider strips, with an objective to encourage the mechanisation of strip intercropping systems with existing farm machinery in Pakistan. Following the slogan of ‘Think Globally, Act Locally’, Sino-Pak cooperation is a special feature of NRCI. Particularly, the support of China in agricultural education and training would surely boost agricultural productivity in Pakistan, which will not only stabilise the economic condition of the country but also provide a nearby and cheaper food source to China that could reduce food security pressure on China,” Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza said with the vision of achieving a win-win situation via Sino-Pak agricultural cooperation.