Lack of resources termed major impediment in implementing cyber security solutions

Islamabad: Mahir Mohsin Sheikh, CEO, of Trillium Information Security Systems, has said that the most significant impediments to implementing cyber security solutions were lack of resources, advanced technology and budget limitation.

Mr Sheikh was presenting his keynote address at a roundtable discussion on "The challenges of implementing cyber security solutions in Pakistan" organised by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here Wednesday.

Mr Sheikh said that a better governance model was required for the purpose. Moreover, a skilled workforce is needed for the effective implementation of cyber security solutions, he concluded.

Ammar Jaffri, former Assistant DG, of FIA, and Founder of Digital Pakistan, observed that Pakistan lacked the necessary national Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) to ensure the implementation of cyber security solutions. Our limitations included a lack of collaboration between departments and a paucity of awareness of AI use cases, he said adding that we should develop our own security solutions for our digital assets. To address the cyber-awareness issue, he stressed including cyber-ethics in school, college, and university curricula.

Business development manager Hira Farooq talked about the significance of incorporating business development models into private forums to implement cyber security solutions. According to her, there were three kinds of cyber security attacks: personal, organisational, and national. She was more focused on data breaches.

According to an IBM report, 100,000 cyberattacks are reported each year, resulting in losses of approximately $2 billion, she pointed out. To secure or store personal data, the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology was critical, she opined.

Nadeem Riyaz, the President, of IRS, concluded the session on a note to invest in the cyber security sector, prevent data breaches through blockchain and develop public-private partnerships and investment in the R&D sector. He said that policies were documented but their implementation was the major problem. He said that the ultimate aim was to secure

the domain in which we

live. To increase cyber security awareness, education reform was required.