Civil society appeals no further litigation on KP, Punjab elections

Islamabad: Civil society organisations and labour leaders welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding holding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial elections within 90 days. Civil society urged all political parties to respect the decision including the ruling parties and opposition.

“The best way forward is to accept the verdict and not to waste further time on litigation on the issue. We together also appeal to the Election Commission to take the lead in this regard, and we urge the ECP to announce the election schedule for both provinces without any further delay.” These views were expressed by the participants of an online meeting held in the wake of the Supreme Court decision. PATTAN hosted the meeting. Latif Ansari, Chairman, Labour Quomi Movement and members of Coalition 38 -- an umbrella organisation of nearly 200 associations and individuals. Though the Supreme Court verdict is based on our Constitution and law, it also reflects the feelings and thoughts of the majority of our people. According to various opinion polls including PATTAN’s own surveys most of the respondents including pro-PMLN and PPP voters were most likely wanted to opt for early elections in the country.

Also, a large majority of the people believe that an early election would help improve the economic situation. We the concerned citizens also appeal to the caretaker administrations of KP and Punjab to act according to the law. We observe with deep distress the wholesale transfers and postings of civil servants and police officials in both provinces. This is not allowed under section 230(2) of the Elections Act 2017. We note with deep sadness that it is eroding the electorates’ trust in the electoral system. We would also like to alert the ECP that this will have a negative impact on voters’ turnout in upcoming elections, they said.