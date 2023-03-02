Spadework done to launch drive against encroachments

Islamabad: The relevant authorities will launch a campaign next week to implement the decision of stopping the use of footpaths and other public places for personal use in all residential and commercial areas of the federal capital.

According to the details, the decision has been taken by the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) due to a growing number of complaints against encroachments at public places and commercial centres. Now the temporary permission given for this purpose to commercial outlets and private institutions has also been withdrawn, so the MCI and the civic agency would jointly make efforts to remove all kinds of encroachments that are currently hindering the flow of traffic and also creating problems for pedestrians.

A large number of public parking areas, footpaths, and pavements have been illegally occupied or barricaded by guest houses, restaurants, private hospitals, banks, and other institutions, forcing pedestrians to walk on busy roads all over the capital city.

Though the local authorities have earlier given permission to some commercial outlets and institutions to use footpaths and public places, there are also various elements including property mafia, showroom owners, land grabbers, and private business houses that gradually and quite systematically occupied the open spaces, green belts, and free land for their personal use.

They have placed plastic cones and barricades on pavements and parking areas and are illegally using public places in residential and commercial areas.

The private guest houses in various sectors have also occupied streets and roads for parking vehicles of their customers. Various private offices set up in Islamabad are also illegally using roads as parking areas.

The owners of the car showrooms park their vehicles over footpaths and in spaces meant for the public to park their cars. As a result, it compels pedestrians to walk on the main road, which is risky because of the speedy traffic. Surprisingly, they have also deployed their guards who forcefully stop visitors to park their vehicles in the public parking areas.

An official has said, “We have officially withdrawn permission given to some people to use footpaths and public places. Now we are going to launch a campaign in the next few days to clear all public places from encroachments.”