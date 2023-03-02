Rs20b to be spent on uplift of capital’s suburbs

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noorul Amim Mengal on Wednesday said that a huge budget of Rs20 billion would be spent on uplift of Islamabad’s rural areas.

In an introductory meeting media, the CDA chairman said he opted adopt public-centric approach to address problems of masses.

Mengal maintained said that Central Development Working Party would approved PC-1 for uplift of rural areas at upcoming meeting. He pointed that development of rural area would include construction of roads, pavement of streets and creation parks and playgrounds. He said the new management also took over gigantic task of action against encroachment saying that in this connection, emergency steps were being taken. The chairman said that the CDA would hand over possession 4,000 plots to owners of Sector I-15 besides starting development work in Sector E-12. He told newsmen that in order to infuse life in Islamabad, the civic body would also host Islamabad Literary Festival from March 17 to 19.

Noorul Amin said that ex-principal secretary to Prime Minister Fuad Hasan Fuad, ex-CDA chairman Kamran Lashari and literary personality Adeel Hashmi would jointly head management committee.