FIRs lodged against six illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi: On the directions of the Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has lodged FIRs against six illegal housing schemes here on Wednesday.

The FIRs were registered against Atlantic City Housing Scheme and High Capital City Housing Scheme at Chak Beli Khan Road Rawalpindi, Century Town Housing Scheme at GT Road Rawalpindi, Shaheen Garden Mouza Thakt Pari Rawat, Shaheen Garden at Mandra Gujar Khan and Capital Valley situated at Mouza Katarian and Thallian Rawalpindi.

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Managing Director Saif Anwar Jappa said that he has directed MP&TE Directorate to take legal action against the illegal advertisements/marketing of illegal housing schemes. The authority has registered FIRs and issued notices to the sponsors of the illegal six housing schemes, he added.

He said RDA has warned all and sundry that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing, and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc. is illegal. Therefore, RDA advises the general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in illegal housing schemes, he warned. Moreover, the sponsors are also warned immediately to stop the marketing of their unapproved/illegal housing schemes and should contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them, the RDA Managing Director warned.

He said RDA has sent letters with requests/information to The Governor State Bank of Pakistan, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad, Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, The District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad, and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other apps of internet facility. He said some owners/developers wrongly spoke bluntly that they got NOC from the RDA. This can be verified from the video clips floated by them on YouTube. The Director General RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorised housing schemes, constructions, and commercial activities, booking offices, and encroachments without any fear and favour.