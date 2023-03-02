Pakistani pavilion in Istanbul

Islamabad: Under the auspices of the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), during Eurasian Higher Education Summit (EURI) in Istanbul, the first-ever Pakistani Pavilion was inaugurated. During these three days event, 34 members Pakistani delegation from 20 Pakistani universities would brief about the various academic programs and explore opportunities for collaboration, student & faculty exchange, and joint academic programs.
Haldun Goktas. Deputy President Higher Education Council, Prof Dr Mustafa Aydin President Euras, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary Coordinator General COMSTECH, Chairman APSUP Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman, Nauman Aslam Consul General Pakistan Istanbul along with Pakistani delegation inaugurated Pakistani Pavilion. Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman extended thanks to all 34 members of the Pakistani delegation for their cooperation and participation.
The University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Sialkot, University of Management and Technology, and Institute of Business Management have set up booths at Pakistani Pavilion. The delegation also visited leading Turkish universities and collaborative agreements were signed with leading international universities.
Islamabad: A team of young Pakistani agricultural scientists at the National Research Centre of Intercropping ,...
Islamabad: It was a solemn occasion at the Embassy of Poland, as distinguished guests and diplomats gathered to show...
Islamabad: Higher Education Commission , Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission in Colombo held a...
Islamabad: Mahir Mohsin Sheikh, CEO, of Trillium Information Security Systems, has said that the most significant...
Islamabad: Civil society organisations and labour leaders welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding holding...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry opened Central Asian Republics and Azerbaijan Facilitation...
Comments