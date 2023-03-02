Islamabad: Renowned educationist and social personality, Prof Sajjad Qamar has been appointed as chairman of the Rawal­pindi division's Public Facilitation Committee.

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Bodies Prof Ibrahim Hasan Murad handed over the notification regarding the appointment of the chairman of the Public Facilitation Committee to Prof Sajjad Qamar on Wednesday. In a statement, the caretaker minister said that as the ministry relates to solutions to public issues, he wanted to leave some marks to serve the masses during his short stay as part of the caretaker govt. With this approach, he said, he decided to constitute Public Facilitation Committees at the divisional level. Prof Sajjad Qamar said that he would do his best to serve people as a caretaker government's approach and wisdom.