American studies centre at GCU proposed

LAHORE: A delegation comprising members of the California State Assembly visited Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday where they met with students and heads of universities in Punjab.

Led by California Legislative Assembly Appropriations Committee Head Chris R Holden, the delegation addressed a session on educational collaborations between universities in Punjab and California.

During the session, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi proposed the establishment of an American Studies Centre at GCU for effective coordination with Californian universities and the initiation of Joint Undergraduate Degree Programmes. The undergraduate programmes would involve completing the first two years of education at universities in Punjab, followed by travel and studies at universities in California.

Prof Zaidi identified areas of mutual interest for collaboration and stressed the importance of initiating student exchange and faculty training programs. He explained that mutually beneficial educational exchanges would lead to a lasting and productive partnership between universities. The VC informed the US delegation that Punjab has 51 public and 33 private universities with 500,000 students, and more than one million students are studying in 810 government and 1,832 private colleges in the province. During the session, California Legislative Assembly member Eloise Gomez Reyes appreciated the idea of joint degree programmes and collaboration in oriental languages teaching for US students.