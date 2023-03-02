LAHORE: The 19th annual speech and debate contest of a private school system was held at the Ali Institute of Education, Ferozepur Road, Lahore.
According to a press release issued here Wednesday, the winning participants competed at the national level after a series of rounds at cluster and regional levels. The students delivered primary Urdu and English speeches as well as secondary English and Urdu debates. Atiya Shah Bukhari, Humaira Hameed, and Syeda Farhana Mehmood performed as judges. The students of The Educators North Region were victorious.
