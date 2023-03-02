Illegal structures, razed, sealed

LAHORE: Continuing its operations against illegal constructions and encroachments, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed dozens of structures in various city areas here Wednesday.

Officials said the operation was carried out on the direction of LDA Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan and was supervised by Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas. A special operation was conducted by Salman Mehfooz, Director Zone II in Allama Iqbal Town and sealed around 30 properties on account of non-payment of commercialisation fees and conversion without approval of the competent authority.

Another special campaign was carried out by Azhar Ali (Director Zone V), Sidra Tabasum (Director Zone IV) and Ayesha Mutahir (Director Zone VII) during which 29 illegal marriage halls and marquee sites along Canal Road were sealed. These teams also sealed over 50 properties for non-payment of commercialisation fees while 10 properties were demolished due to illegal constructions.

The sealed wedding halls were established around Canal Road and included Qasr-e-Maryam, Bara Dari Marquis, Muzammal Palace, Nawab Palace, Al Rehman Palace, Dera Marquis, Taj Palace, Victoria Palace and others.

The staff of Town Planning (Zone V) demolished an illegal shed, encroachment on petrol pump on Raiwand Road, illegal constructions around Ada Plot and an illegally constructed restaurant. The team also demolished illegally established shops in LDA Avenue One (F Block) while a building was demolished in J Block.

Apart from this, the staff of Town Planning Zone IV took action against defaulters of commercialisation fee and sealed 50 properties. Action against defaulters was taken in Judicial Employees Society, Ali Town and Nawab Town. The properties were sealed for non-payment of dues despite repeated notices. The most sealed properties included food points, pharmacies and other shops.