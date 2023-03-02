CCPO declares investigation wing’s working unsatisfactory

LAHORE: CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Wednesday, reviewed the overall progress of police officers in pending cases related to Operations, Investigation wings, CIA Lahore and AVLS.

He expressed his displeasure over the non-completion of the investigation of cases in the given deadline and indicated to call for the explanation of the responsible officers if the pendency was not cleared within the next three days. CCPO stated this while presiding over a meeting of senior officers of investigation and operations wings at Capital City Police Headquarters. He directed that avoiding unnecessary delay in the investigation of cases of financial transaction and fraud should be finalised as soon as possible as per law and SOPs.

CCPO Lahore declared the overall performance of investigation wing unsatisfactory in completion of challans of old pending cases and meeting the target of arrest of proclaimed, targeted offenders as well as court absconders of Category 'A'. He warned that the officers against continuous poor performance and said that lethargic officers should be ready for punishments of transfer, demotion and of departmental actions against them. He said that the investigation officers should ensure prompt justice to the victim and investigate the criminals with merit based timely investigation so as to bring the culprits to book. CCPO directed the Lahore police to initiate immediate crackdown on kite-flyers, sellers and makers as per orders of the CM and imposition of Section 144 in the province. The responsible police officer would be taken to task as there was absolutely no space of negligence if anyone got injured or killed by kite strings in the City. He ordered SsP to start the campaign by forming anti-kite flying teams at each station level.

fare-dodgers: Divisional Commercial Officer Rubab Malik along with commercial inspectors and special ticket examiners raided various trains in the month of February, collected more than Rs2.7 million fares and fines from 2013 ticketless passengers and deposited to the government treasury.

During the raids, crockery, quality of food and cleanliness of the trains were checked. DCO Railways said there was no room for ticketless passengers in the railways, but the crackdown on ticketless passengers would be intensified. He appreciated the team.