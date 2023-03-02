UHS to issue admission schedule for nursing colleges

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will now issue the schedule of admissions to nursing colleges. No public or private sector nursing college in Punjab will be able to conduct BSc Nursing admissions before the notification of the schedule by the university. Violating college will be fined Rs1million. Moreover, biometric attendance has also been made mandatory for BSc Nursing students.

In addition, UHS will take legal action against institutions offering part-time nursing programmes and police FIRs will be registered against such institutions. These decisions were taken in the 31st meeting of the UHS Board of Studies Nursing, on Wednesday, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore. The heads of 47 affiliated nursing colleges from across Punjab participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, UHS VC said that some private nursing colleges were admitting children without the permission and affiliation of the university, which was a complete violation of the law. He said that the university had decided to adopt a strict policy in this regard. In the meeting, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of DG Nursing Punjab to recommend a schedule and eligibility criteria for BSc nursing admissions. The committee will submit the admission schedule and eligibility criteria within ten days which will be notified after the approval of the Punjab government.

It was agreed in the meeting that after the notification of the admission schedule, any increase in the number of seats in nursing colleges would not be acceptable for the current year.

In such a case, the decision of the Pakistan Nursing Council to increase the seats of the colleges would be applicable from the next academic session. Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore further said that the university was also bringing reforms in the syllabus and examination system of BSc Nursing. He said that in exams, everything would no longer be left to the discretion of the examiner. "Like MBBS, nursing will also have a structured viva and clinical exam", he declared.

In the meeting, a committee consisting of senior professors was constituted to update the curriculum of BSc Nursing two-year and four-year programmes as per international standards. In this regard, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore directed that the curriculum and training should be revised in such a way that varsity nursing graduates could easily clear any international exams.

Professor awarded: The Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) has conferred two prestigious awards on Prof Dr Hussain Ahmad Khaqan at the event of APAO 2023 Congress held in Kualalampur, Malaysia.

Prof Dr Hussain Ahmad Khaqan, Head of Eye Unit 3, Lahore General Hospital, is the first Pakistani ever to receive APAO Senior Achievement Award 2023 in history of APAO in recognition of significant scientific contributions in last 16 years from the platform of APAO.