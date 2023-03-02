Police taking steps to support homeless kids: IG

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar, the police are actively working to help homeless and helpless children across the province.

Police are taking special measures to support the destitute and homeless children who are suffering from social inattention. Police have signed MoUs with four government and private institutions working for the rights and protection of children.

These institutions include Social Welfare Department, Child Protection Bureau, Search for Justice & Care Foundation and Child Protection Bureau. IG Dr Usman Anwar on behalf of the police signed the MoUs at the ceremony held at the Central Police Office while heads and executives of other institutions signed the MoUs.

Speaking at the event, Dr Usman Anwar said the Police have started a new initiative on the platform of "Protection" centres to provide support to destitute and homeless children who are suffering from social neglect across the province.

Police will help the homeless children living on the streets and roads who are deprived of the kindness of their parents and the blessing of home and will bring these homeless children to the public and private institutions that will protect them along with provision of basic rights of the society in order to ensure great goal of making them productive and useful citizens, the IG said, adding children suffering from social inattention become victims of begging, petty crimes as well as drug addiction, which is a very painful issue, so the police consider it their national, religious and moral duty to help these helpless children and those involved in exploitation of innocent children will be crushed.

Dr Usman Anwar said that all the police stations of the province will be connected with the public and private institutions active for the protection of children through an integrated system and all the RPOs and DPOs ensure all possible cooperation with the relevant institutions.

He said rehabilitation of destitute and homeless children who suffer from various social evils including begging is the need of the hour and all the institutions including the police should work together for this noble cause.

The IG said priority measures are being taken for the welfare of police employees as well as their families. In a message to the force, the IG informed about the measures taken under new policy by which police employees will be given one lakh rupees as a gift on the occasion of the marriage of all their daughters.

Earlier, employees were given more money on the marriage of the first daughter, less on the marriage of the second daughter and even less on the marriage of the third daughter. Now onward, all daughters of police employees will be given equally one lakh rupees as gift by police department.

The IG also announced doubling the burial expenses received by the department to police employees. The family members of a policeman will be paid one lakh rupees instead of 50,000 in case of death during service.