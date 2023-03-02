DC opens digital census

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner started Digital Census campaign from her own house here on Wednesday.

DC Rafia Haider visited areas of Shadman and Jail Road along with digital census teams to examine their performance. She stated that census will be conducted in two phases from March 1 to 15 while second phase will be from March 15 to April 1.

She added that listing of houses will be done from March 1 to 3 March while registration will done on 4th and 15th March in first phases while listing of houses will be done from 16th to 18th March while registration will done 18th March to 1st April in second phases.

She said that Lahore was the 7th census District and it was divided into 873 Census Sectors. She added total 8,068 blocks have been created for census programme and each of them consists of 200 to 250 houses under 639 Circle Supervisors total 4065 data entry operators will work, 4707 tablets have also been distributed.

Meanwhile, the DC appreciated Civil Defence workers on World Civil Defence day, participated in Global Civil Event at Town Hall. She participated in Civil Defence workers talk in which she delivered a speech on importance of Civil Defence Department. Later, DC Lahore Rafia Haider chaired a late night meeting with price control management to review monthly Performance of Price Control Magistrates.

She said 87,774 places were inspected in Feb and strict actions were taken against 2158 places. Total fine of 562500 rupees were imposed including 663 cases were filed against shopkeepers on violation of laws. Most of 32,390 places were inspected in AC city Lahore and out of these places, total of 32 sites were sealed and 327 people were arrested.