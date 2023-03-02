PU shut, 47 arrested after students clash

LAHORE: A clash took place between two groups of students at Punjab University, resulting in the closure of the university here Wednesday.
The police said that around 47 students involved in the firing on the university premises were rounded up, while the number of students injured in the clash could not be ascertained. A case was lodged against suspects involved in the clash, police added.
PU Registrar Dr Raja Qaiser Ahmed said that following a clash between two groups the students were directed to vacate the university's hostels. The Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), in a statement, said that the environment of the university was being destroyed due to daily clashes. On Wednesday, once again councils fought with weapons, rods and sticks. “The administration should take action against these ethnic goons involved in the incident,” IJT statement added.
