Amir Mir orders internal audit of PILAC

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has ordered an internal audit of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) for the last two years.

The minister visited the PILAC along with Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik Wednesday and presided over a meeting regarding performance review of the department. Secretary Information, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers attended the meeting. Amir Mir directed the officials concerned to contact Pemra to get the status of semi-commercial radio station for PILAC FM-95. The minister said that the semi-commercial status would make the radio station financially self-sufficient. He directed to immediately create a scheme for online availability of Punjabi literature and send it to secretary information and culture and to include Punjabi encyclopedia project in the ADP of the next financial year. The minister said that new projects should be started under Public Private Partnership to get the institution out of the financial crisis.

He also directed to form a committee to find opportunities to make PILAC financially independent. He said that the digital art gallery project should be made a part of the next ADP. PILAC should organise special broadcasts and cultural events on Punjab Culture Day, minister concluded.

wheat procurement policy: Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said that the people would be given maximum relief in a short period of time. Presiding over a meeting in the Civil Secretariat, the minister reviewed the request for proposals (RFPs) and tendering process for wheat commodity financing for April-June 2023.

Wheat procurement campaign, flour subsidy for the marginalised and other issues were also discussed. SM Tanveer said that every section of the society benefits from the subsidy, while the purpose of the subsidy is to provide relief to the poor. The caretaker government is fully focused on targeted subsidy so that the deserving could get their right. Bilal Afzal told the meeting that a subsidy of Rs700 per maund was being given on wheat, while after the official wheat subsidy, it was being sold at Rs2,300 per maund. He said that Punjab already owes Rs600 billion for the purchase of wheat. This year, the Punjab government will have to allocate another Rs400 billion for the purchase of wheat. The Punjab government will have to allocate about Rs200 billion to pay the interest rate and this will cause the Punjab government to default. The only solution to avoid default is to subsidise only the poor.