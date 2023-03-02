Punjab, California ties to be cemented: CS

LAHORE: A high-level delegation led by Chris R. Holden, head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly, visited the Civil Secretariat here Wednesday.

The chief secretary welcomed the delegation comprising members and officials of the California Legislative Assembly. The delegates were briefed on investment opportunities, public-private partnership, potential in Information Technology and other sectors in the province and both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The chief secretary said that mutual relations between the state of California and the Punjab government would be strengthened with the agreement on sister states, adding that proposals were being prepared for the promotion of bilateral cooperation. He said that practical steps would be taken to provide maximum facilities in the tourism sector. He mentioned that there was huge potential of public-private partnership in the IT sector in Punjab. He informed the delegation about the historical importance of Darbar Hall and Anarkali Tomb located in the Civil Secretariat. The delegation thanked the chief secretary for hospitality and said that they wanted to increase partnership with the Punjab government in agriculture, health, education and other sectors.