CM orders action against violators of kite-flying ban

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an indiscriminate crackdown on those violating the kite-flying prohibition law, adding that legal action be taken against those who fly kites and indulge in firing.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office to review steps for implementing anti-kite flying law. Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Addl IG (Ops), commissioner & CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting while commissioners of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan and Faisalabad divisions, RPOs, CPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through a video link.

The chief minister asserted that the ban on flying kites should be strictly enforced in every city. He expressed anger over the incidents of kite-flying in some cities as Section 144 was imposed to stop kite-flying across Punjab and warned that the DPO concerned would be held responsible if any incident happens.

The loss of life due to kite-flying cannot be tolerated, he stressed and directed that the police should ensure full action against the aerial shooters and drones and other modern technologies be used to monitor kite-flying.

The CM also expressed his concern over the making of strings and kites despite the ban and regretted the loss of lives due to kite-flying. He added that measures should be taken in advance to deal with the expected kite-flying in Kasur and other districts. The IG police stated that action would be taken to cancel the arms licence of the aerial shooters.

INAUGURATES GIRLS HOSTEL OF FJMU: Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Fatima Jinnah Girls Hostel Block of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. He unveiled the plague and inspected various sections. The CM appreciated the facilities as well as the quality of construction work. He was also briefed about the project and facilities provided to the students. Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, Information Minister Amir Mir, secretary SHC&ME, secretary information, FJMU VC, commissioner and CCPO Lahore and others were also present.