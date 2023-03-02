France records jump in cocaine seizures

PARIS: France said on Wednesday it seized 27 tonnes of cocaine in 2022, a five-fold increase over 10 years, as Europe faces a surge in trafficking and use of the drug.
Seizures were up five percent last year compared with 2021, according to interior ministry figures, with more than half of the narcotic coming from the West Indies and France´s poverty-stricken South American region of Guiana.
As the illegal trade has swelled, most cocaine now enters Europe through northern ports like Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg and France´s Le Havre. With its vast cargo terminals where the River Seine reaches the sea, port city Le Havre has become the main point of entry for cocaine into France.
