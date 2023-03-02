Pope scraps free flats for cardinals

VATICAN CITY: Catholic cardinals will no longer enjoy free Vatican apartments under a rule change ordered by Pope Francis to save money, Vatican News reported on Wednesday.
The pontiff said the current economic climate required “sacrifice” as he also ordered an end to discounted rents enjoyed by top Vatican officials. The decision was taken “to meet the growing commitments” of the Catholic Church “in an economic context of particular gravity, such as the current one”, according to a papal note cited by the Vatican´s official news outlet.
Francis urged the need “for everyone to make an extraordinary sacrifice to allocate more resources to the mission of the Holy See, also by increasing revenue from the management of the real estate patrimony”.
