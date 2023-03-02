UK couple jailed after shocking death of disabled teen

LONDON: A British couple were jailed on Wednesday for manslaughter after their disabled 16-year-old daughter died at home suffering from morbid obesity in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”.

Kaylea Titford, who had hydrocephalus and spina bifida, was found dead in 2020 at her home in Wales, weighing 321 pounds and lying on soiled toilet pads made for house-training puppies.

Spina bifida is a condition that develops in the womb, causing spinal and neurological problems. It can also cause hydrocephalus, or a build-up of fluid on the brain. Kaylea, who used a wheelchair, died in October 2020 after suffering inflammation and infected ulcers due to her obesity and immobility. Maggots were found on her body, the jury in the Welsh city Swansea heard.