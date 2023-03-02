WAPDA, Army, KP, Punjab win first day matches

KARACHI: Wapda, Army, KP and Punjab won their first pool matches on the first day of Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship being at RKJK Squash Complex here on Wednesday.

In the first match of pool A, top seeds Wapda defeated sixth seed Sindh 3-0.

Nasir Iqbal thrashed M Ali 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 and Noor Zaman defeated Huraira Zafar 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 while Farhan Mehboob beat Abdul Basit 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.

In the Pool–B, second seeds Army beat fifth seeds Navy as Ashab Irfan beat Anas Khan 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 and Hamza Khan defeated Awais Younas 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 while Fahim Ahmed defeated Noor Zaman 11-5, 11-7, 11-2.

In the second match of Pool A, fourth seeds Punjab won against seventh seeds Balochistan.

Khaqan Malik beat Jahanzaib Yousuf 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 and Anaz Ali Shah outclassed Mazah Ali 11-2, 11-7, 11-3 while Shoaib Hassan beat Abdul Waqar 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.

In the second match of Pool B, third seeds KP beat fifth seeds Navy as Mutahir Ali overpowered Anas Khan 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8 and Shehzad Khan beat Awais Younus 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 while Nasir Khan defeated Syed Saad 11-2, 11-3, 11-4.