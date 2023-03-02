Bismah steps down as Pakistan captain

LAHORE: Veteran Bismah Maroof stepped down as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain on Wednesday, following a disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign last month.
All-rounder Maroof led Pakistan for six years but failed to get the team beyond the first round at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.
Losses to arch-rivals India as well as England and the West Indies at the showpiece event -- with only a consolation win over Ireland -- saw Pakistan once again miss out on the semi-finals of the tournament won by Australia.
“I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers,” Maroof said in a statement released through the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
“It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows,” the 31-year-old added.
“I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team.” Under Maroof’s leadership, Pakistan won 16 out of 34 one-day internationals and 27 out of 62 T20Is.
