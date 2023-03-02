Malan special guides England home in tense chase

MIRPUR, Bangaladesh: Dawid Malan played the best innings of his ODI career to steer England to a tense three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Mirpur and further his case for inclusion in their World Cup defence in India later this year.

England made tough work of a target of 210, slipping to 65 for 4 and 161 for 7 as Bangladesh's spinners squeezed the life out of their chase. But Malan, batting at No. 3, saw them home with eight balls to spare, adding an unbroken 51 for the eighth wicket with Adil Rashid to seal the win. Malan has been a peripheral member of England's 50-over set-up for most of his career but has taken every opportunity that has come his way in the past nine months. He has now hit hundreds in each of the last four bilateral ODI series he has featured in; given the circumstances, this innings was the pick of them.This fixture started barely 24 hours after the remarkable climax of England's Test against New Zealand in Wellington, some 7,000 miles away from Dhaka.

They fielded completely separate sides - though Will Jacks, an unused squad member at the Basin Reserve, flew to Bangladesh on the second day of the Test, and won his first ODI cap.Joe Root,

England's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup, was among those unavailable due to the fixture clash and is nailed on to bat at No. 3 when the schedule allows him to return to the ODI side.

Yet Malan is also an experienced opener and, at this stage, looks as strong a candidate as any to fulfil that role alongside Jonny Bairstow.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh Innings:

Iqbal (c) b Wood 23

Das lbw b Woakes 7

Shanto c Roy b Rashid 58

Rahim †c Wood b Rashid 16

Al Hasan b Ali 8

Mahmudullah c †Buttler b Wood 31

Hossain c Rashid b Jacks 9

Miraz c †Buttler b Archer 7

Ahmed c †Buttler b Archer 14

Islam c & b Ali 10

Rahman not out 0

Extras: (b 1, lb 9, nb 4, w 12) 26

Total: 47.2 Ov 209

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-51, 3-95, 4-106, 5-159, 6-162, 7-175, 8-182, 9-208, 10-209

Bowling: Woakes 8-0-28-1, Archer 10-0-37-2, Wood 8-0-34-2, Ali 7.2-0-35-2, Rashid 9-0-47-2, Jacks 5-0-18-1

England Innings:

Roy c Iqbal b Al Hasan 4

Salt b Taijul Islam 12

Malan not out 114

Vince st † Rahim b Islam 6

Buttler (c)†c Shanto b Ahmed 9

Jacks c Hossain b Miraz 26

Ali b Miraz 14

Woakes c Iqbal b Taijul 7

Rashid not out 17

Extras: (lb 1, w 2) 3

Total: 48.4 Ov 212/7

Did not bat: Jofra Archer,Mark Wood

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-35, 3-45, 4-65, 5-103, 6-141, 7-161

Bowling: Al Hasan 10-0-45-1, Ahmed 9-1-26-1, Isl am 10-0-54-3, Miraz 10-2-35-2, Rahman 8-0-42-0, Shanto 1.4-0-9-0

Match result: England won by 3 wickets

Man of the match: Dawid Malan

Umpire: Ruchira, Tanvir