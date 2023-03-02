Malan special guides England home in tense chase

MIRPUR, Bangaladesh: Dawid Malan played the best innings of his ODI career to steer England to a tense three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Mirpur and further his case for inclusion in their World Cup defence in India later this year.
England made tough work of a target of 210, slipping to 65 for 4 and 161 for 7 as Bangladesh's spinners squeezed the life out of their chase. But Malan, batting at No. 3, saw them home with eight balls to spare, adding an unbroken 51 for the eighth wicket with Adil Rashid to seal the win. Malan has been a peripheral member of England's 50-over set-up for most of his career but has taken every opportunity that has come his way in the past nine months. He has now hit hundreds in each of the last four bilateral ODI series he has featured in; given the circumstances, this innings was the pick of them.This fixture started barely 24 hours after the remarkable climax of England's Test against New Zealand in Wellington, some 7,000 miles away from Dhaka.
They fielded completely separate sides - though Will Jacks, an unused squad member at the Basin Reserve, flew to Bangladesh on the second day of the Test, and won his first ODI cap.Joe Root,
England's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup, was among those unavailable due to the fixture clash and is nailed on to bat at No. 3 when the schedule allows him to return to the ODI side.
Yet Malan is also an experienced opener and, at this stage, looks as strong a candidate as any to fulfil that role alongside Jonny Bairstow.
Score Board
Bangladesh won the toss
Bangladesh Innings:
Iqbal (c) b Wood 23
Das lbw b Woakes 7
Shanto c Roy b Rashid 58
Rahim †c Wood b Rashid 16
Al Hasan b Ali 8
Mahmudullah c †Buttler b Wood 31
Hossain c Rashid b Jacks 9
Miraz c †Buttler b Archer 7
Ahmed c †Buttler b Archer 14
Islam c & b Ali 10
Rahman not out 0
Extras: (b 1, lb 9, nb 4, w 12) 26
Total: 47.2 Ov 209
Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-51, 3-95, 4-106, 5-159, 6-162, 7-175, 8-182, 9-208, 10-209
Bowling: Woakes 8-0-28-1, Archer 10-0-37-2, Wood 8-0-34-2, Ali 7.2-0-35-2, Rashid 9-0-47-2, Jacks 5-0-18-1
England Innings:
Roy c Iqbal b Al Hasan 4
Salt b Taijul Islam 12
Malan not out 114
Vince st † Rahim b Islam 6
Buttler (c)†c Shanto b Ahmed 9
Jacks c Hossain b Miraz 26
Ali b Miraz 14
Woakes c Iqbal b Taijul 7
Rashid not out 17
Extras: (lb 1, w 2) 3
Total: 48.4 Ov 212/7
Did not bat: Jofra Archer,Mark Wood
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-35, 3-45, 4-65, 5-103, 6-141, 7-161
Bowling: Al Hasan 10-0-45-1, Ahmed 9-1-26-1, Isl am 10-0-54-3, Miraz 10-2-35-2, Rahman 8-0-42-0, Shanto 1.4-0-9-0
Match result: England won by 3 wickets
Man of the match: Dawid Malan
Umpire: Ruchira, Tanvir
