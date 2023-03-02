Starc puts himself forward as most Aussies stay away

LONDON: Mitchell Starc and Robin Uthappa are among the notable inclusions in the long list of players registered for the 2023 draft for the Hundred, which will take place on March 23.

The eight teams announced which players they had retained ahead of the draft earlier this month. Their squads for this summer’s 100-ball tournament - which runs from August 1-27 - will be fleshed out at the draft next month.

Most of Australia’s multi-format players have opted out of the men’s Hundred, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith and David Warner’s names all absent from the list. The Hundred starts the day after the scheduled fifth day of the fifth men’s Ashes Test.

But Starc has opted to put himself forward, and could appear in the competition for the first time if selected in one of the five vacant £125,000 slots that is available for an overseas player. His availability may depend on the dates for Australia’s white-ball tour to South Africa, which is due to start in the last week of August.

New Zealand’s players are expected to be in high demand at the draft, with a clear window in their schedule in August ahead of a white-ball tour to England in September. Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have both registered with £100,000 reserves, while Southern Brave are understood to be lining up Devon Conway (£50,000) with an early pick.

A number of West Indian players including Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder have registered but are unlikely to be signed due to a clash with the Caribbean Premier League. Sunil Narine was retained by Oval Invincibles, but they are expected to replace him after four or five games.