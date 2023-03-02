Inzamam lauds Abdullah’s rare talent

ISLAMABAD: President Peshawar Zalmi and former Test cricketer Inzamamul Haq rated Lahore Qalandars’ Abdullah Shafiq as a rare batting talent having the natural ability to excel in the department.
While giving tips to Abdullah, Inzamam said he had watched Abdullah playing Test and other forms of international cricket and felt he had all what a batsmen required.
"I am impressed with your technique. You have got the neutral batting ability. You can sharpen your skills further by practicing on a wet tennis ball. By doing that you would see further improvement," Inzamam told Abdullah, saying he did the same during his heydays.
Inzamam said that all a batsman required was hard work.
"The only way to overcome your flaws is to work hard by following proper techniques."
