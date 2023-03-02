Qalandars seek to continue momentum, Gladiators hope for turnaround

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars will be looking for their fourth straight win when they take on Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday (today).

It is a contest between the table-toppers and the bottom-placed side.

Lahore Qalandars have won four of their five matches so far and some of them with big margins, particularly in their home ground. Quetta have only one win from five games and have lost their last three consecutive matches.

Qalandars, however, after their loss against Karachi found a rhythm and scored 190-plus runs in their last three consecutive innings.

The home side claimed both games at Gaddafi Stadium and scored 200 plus runs on both occasions while batting first.

Quetta Gladiators, who will be coming here on the back of a hat-trick of losses, have already lost to Lahore in their previous meeting.

The Gladiators conceded 220 and 198 in their last two games.

Lahore Qalandars will have an unchanged team from their victory over Peshawar Zalmi. Sam Billings is likely to play as he has not been picked for England’s ODI tour of Bangladesh.

Their opener Fakhar Zaman has been in a dream form and has hit 132 runs from last two innings. David Wiese, the Namibian all-rounder, took the Player of the Match Award after picking up 3-17 in the huge win over Islamabad United. Mirza Baig and Shafique have also their form at the top. Sikandar Raza also impressed with his strike rate in the lower order as well with the ball.

Shaheen Shah Afridi though gave some extra runs later, the Qalandar skipper is happy for his team’s.

Only Ihsanullah has taken more wickets than Lahore Qalandars’ skipper who will be looking to bounce back after going wicketless on Monday.

The pitch on this ground is also batting-friendly and the home team is in great form.

As such, the visitors will have a tough challenge on their hands. Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, and Mohammad Hafeez will be the key players to lead a comeback from Quetta.

Though Sarfaraz and Iftikhar have made some contributions, those were not enough.

Martin Guptill has plenty of international experience and needs to bring that to his game.

Mohammad Nawaz is also an asset in the lower order who can play some big shots and deliver quick runs at the death. The pace attack comprising Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Odean Smith hasn’t been quite successful.

And conditions at Lahore will be even more challenging for them as the pitch offers great help to batters.

Lahore Qalendar: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain ,Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Daniyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Nawaz (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Zahid, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Yousuf.