Karachi’s dystopia

Karachi, the financial centre of Pakistan, is currently facing a prolonged period of malaise and tumult. Hyperinflation, economic uncertainty, and turmoil have eroded the prosperity of the city’s residents. Daily incidents of robbery, snatching, and target killings, even in broad daylight, have compounded the difficulties faced by the city’s inhabitants. Previously, mobile phones, wallets, and other valuables were the primary targets of thieves, but now even cash withdrawals from ATMs and car and bike snatching have become common occurrences. Unfortunately, killings during robberies have also become commonplace in recent years, causing great distress to the population.

The situation is dire, and many citizens have lost their lives as a result. The provincial government and law-enforcement agencies have failed to provide adequate protection to the people, exacerbating their misery. It is imperative that the relevant authorities take urgent action to combat the rising tide of street crime and targeted killings in Karachi, which have claimed far too many innocent lives. We urge the government to implement effective measures to safeguard the city’s residents and restore peace and security to this vibrant metropolis.

Ghulam Shah

Karachi