‘D’ for disaster

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced a Rs5 cut in petrol prices. Ever since the PDM government has taken over, led by a man often feted as a technocrat extraordinaire, the prices of most everyday commodities have at least doubled. The oil prices, which have dropped in the international market since last year, are still rising in Pakistan.
So much for the tall claims they made when they were in the opposition. It speaks volumes of the PDM’s performance that Shehbaz Sharif’s bloated cabinet, a slap in the face of the people who are being made to carry the torch of austerity, is far from the most unwise decision they have made.
Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak
Rawalpindi
The Amnesty Car Scheme refers to a proposed policy in Pakistan that would allow for the sale of non-custom paid cars...
Karachi, the financial centre of Pakistan, is currently facing a prolonged period of malaise and tumult....
Online scams and other cybercrimes have become rampant in recent years. There are many different types of online scams...
This letter refers to the article ‘An unforgettable period’ by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer did well to point out...
These days, it seems as though people are always in a rush and will discard all decency towards others to get to their...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Pakistan hockey player Shahida Raza drowns in Italy boat accident’ . It is...
