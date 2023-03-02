‘D’ for disaster

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced a Rs5 cut in petrol prices. Ever since the PDM government has taken over, led by a man often feted as a technocrat extraordinaire, the prices of most everyday commodities have at least doubled. The oil prices, which have dropped in the international market since last year, are still rising in Pakistan.

So much for the tall claims they made when they were in the opposition. It speaks volumes of the PDM’s performance that Shehbaz Sharif’s bloated cabinet, a slap in the face of the people who are being made to carry the torch of austerity, is far from the most unwise decision they have made.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi