More than a scam

Online scams and other cybercrimes have become rampant in recent years. There are many different types of online scams such as bogus ‘free trial’ offers, phishing emails and the sale of counterfeit goods on ecommerce websites. When it comes to cybercrimes, the victim often loses his or her identity along with their money.
The digital footprints we leave behind contain our names, age, address and employment history, making them a powerful tool for blackmailing unsuspecting victims. In some cases, foreign intelligence agencies may harvest the data of a country’s citizens for strategic leverage or seek to steal industry and military secrets. Hence, this issue is as important to national security as terrorism and ought to be treated with the same level of urgency.
Maryam Zahid
Karachi
The Amnesty Car Scheme refers to a proposed policy in Pakistan that would allow for the sale of non-custom paid cars...
Karachi, the financial centre of Pakistan, is currently facing a prolonged period of malaise and tumult....
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced a Rs5 cut in petrol prices. Ever since the PDM government has taken over, led...
This letter refers to the article ‘An unforgettable period’ by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer did well to point out...
These days, it seems as though people are always in a rush and will discard all decency towards others to get to their...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Pakistan hockey player Shahida Raza drowns in Italy boat accident’ . It is...
Comments