More than a scam

Online scams and other cybercrimes have become rampant in recent years. There are many different types of online scams such as bogus ‘free trial’ offers, phishing emails and the sale of counterfeit goods on ecommerce websites. When it comes to cybercrimes, the victim often loses his or her identity along with their money.

The digital footprints we leave behind contain our names, age, address and employment history, making them a powerful tool for blackmailing unsuspecting victims. In some cases, foreign intelligence agencies may harvest the data of a country’s citizens for strategic leverage or seek to steal industry and military secrets. Hence, this issue is as important to national security as terrorism and ought to be treated with the same level of urgency.

Maryam Zahid

Karachi