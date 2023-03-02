Halcyon era

This letter refers to the article ‘An unforgettable period’ (March 1, 2023) by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer did well to point out how Pakistan saw a new wave of economic progress from 2000 to 2008.

That glorious time is actually a lesson for our current leaders. Today we are going through one of the worst economic crises of our time. However, if the nation prospered once it can do so again. We must seek to emulate the policies of the halcyon days of the early-mid 2000s.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran