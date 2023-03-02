For a better life

This letter refers to the news report ‘Pakistan hockey player Shahida Raza drowns in Italy boat accident’ (March 1, 2023). It is a matter of acute disappointment and sadness to note that some people who stood out and represented Pakistan on a national and international level end up employing dangerous, illegal and unsafe means to move out due to many factors including financial and societal reasons. According to the report, she was a single mother and wanted to secure a better future for her children and herself. Our founding fathers did not work day and night to create Pakistan so that this country’s outstanding people would have to put their lives on the line in search of a better life abroad.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada