More confusion?

If anyone thought Wednesday’s much-anticipated verdict by the Supreme Court’s larger bench regarding the delay in the announcement of a date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help settle frayed politics and nerves in the country, they will have been sorely disappointed. The apex court verdict has ended up making matters seem even more confusing. In a 3-2 split decision, the larger bench of the Supreme Court has said that elections should be held within 90 days in both provinces. So far, so good. But then comes a volley of somewhat confusing terms, leading each side in this debate – the PML-N plus allies and the PTI – interpreting the verdict in its own way. The SC order says: “we are informed that on account of the delay in the emergence of the date for the holding of the general election, it may not be possible to meet the 90-day deadline stipulated by the constitution…then the Election Commission shall in like manner propose a date for the holding of the poll that deviates to the barest minimum from the aforesaid deadline”. It also says that after consultations with the ECP, the president shall announce a date for the Punjab elections and the KP governor shall announce the KP elections date. This has led to a whole new debate on what the timeframe of a delay can be.

There was already bound to be some renewed questions into the number of judges on the bench and sure enough the PML-N has taken the plea that because it was essentially a seven-member bench – and not a five-member bench that gave the final verdict – after two judges recused themselves, this petition has been rejected 4-3. Not to be left behind, the PTI seems to be claiming that all five judges had accepted its stand. This despite the fact that the verdict was 3-2 and not a majority decision. And it is not just the political parties that are divided in their interpretations of this verdict – the legal fraternity is also keenly looking at the “deviates to the barest minimum” part in the SC order. Some legal experts have said that this could mean that elections will be held after Ramazan, most likely in May, while others think that because a date has not been given, elections can be delayed for several weeks or even months.

For the most part, there is a larger thinking that all this may have been avoided had a full court decided the matter. As things stand, say some political observers, the Supreme Court will once again find itself in the middle of yet another controversy, perceptions overriding jurisprudence and talk of contradictions in judicial verdicts now becoming all too common. There is a constant rumble now that the apex court can probably not ignore – whether by much-needed judicial reforms or to set straight the unfortunate perception that there may be something amiss in the justice being handed out by the court in issues as important as the constitution. What next? Likely more court petitions, as the government tries to delay the elections. For an Imran Khan who has already declared election mode, this may not be the end of the election saga.