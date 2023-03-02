Interim bail of PM’s son-in-law extended

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended till March 16 the interim bail of Haroon Yousuf, son-in-law of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case.

The case came up for hearing before Judge Qamaruz Zaman here on Wednesday. Haroon Yousuf and co-accused Tahir Naqvi have filed interim bail pleas in the case. The court while expressing displeasure over absence of the NAB investigation officer ordered presenting the supplementary investigation report on the next hearing. The court then extended the interim bail pleas of Haroon and Tahir till March 16.